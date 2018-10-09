HimToo poster boy flips the narrative after mom's viral tweet

Pieter Hanson's mother accidentally rocketed her son and his cats to internet stardom with a single emphatic tweet over the weekend. She just failed to consult her son on the matter first.
Hanson's mom posted a photo of Pieter in a US Navy sailor uniform and wrote, "He is a gentleman who respects women. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo."
The original tweet may be deleted, but the screenshots live on. Twitter user KT Nelson posted one for posterity.
Hanson's mom's tweet came out as a backlash against the #MeToo movement battling against sexual harassment and assault.
The tweet spawned a Twitter avalanche of memes and Hanson couldn't ignore his sudden fame. So he took to Twitter to share his side of the story using the pitch-perfect handle @Thatwasmymom.
Hanson re-created his uniformed pose and posted a powerful message: "Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let's turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo."
Hanson says he's a proud Navy veteran, a dad to two cats and an ally of the #MeToo movement. Besides using his flash of internet fame to voice his support of Me Too, Hanson is also sharing plenty of endearing cat photos of his feline friends, Chalupa and Monkey.
Hanson tweeted that he may be upset about the original post, but that he loves his mother.
The #HimToo hashtag is now attached to a gaggle of memes that took the original post and turned it into references on everything from our solar system's sun to Mulan and the fictional rat-chef Ratatouille.
Pieter's brother Jon Hanson joined in on the commentary, calling their mom's message "ridiculous." Jon also noted his brother is "still single and ready for solo dates."
