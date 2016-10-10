I suck at this viral high-five selfie trend

Enlarge Image Amanda Kooser/CNET

I'm standing in my bedroom with my Moto X set to the forward-facing selfie cam, throwing it into the air time and time again. I hit the shutter and toss or drop the phone while I madly clap my hands together above my head. Finally, I give up. I'm a high-five selfie failure. I will never be like Seth Schneider, the intrepid Twitter user who launched a viral high-five selfie trend with a single fateful tweet on Saturday.

Schneider's tweet shows a blurry image of him high-fiving himself (you might also recognize this gesture as an above-the-head clap). The photo captures his phone suspended in front of his face. It appears to have been taken in front of a bathroom mirror, in classic selfie fashion.

Schneider writes, "Today is the proudest day of my life. I successfully took a picture of me high fiving myself." He should be proud. Taking a high-five selfie with no tripod is hard work. You need to have skill, timing and a whole lot of luck. I'm failing at all of those.

The tweet has over 165,000 retweets and more than 420,000 likes. With that sort of viral popularity comes a slew of imitators. A twitter search for "high five selfie" shows other triumphant selfie-takers with high-flying phones and hands planted firmly together. These modern-day superheroes are risking their phones to achieve the nearly impossible.

You, too, can attempt a high-five selfie. I recommend you follow the example of Twitter user Ralph. He placed a pillow on his bathroom counter to cushion his phone's fall. Just bear in mind the potential dangers to your expensive gear. Schneider updated his Twitter bio to read "I am not responsible for any broken phones."

I try again. I successfully take a series of photos of the top of my head and add a few more that are so blurry you can't even tell which way the camera is facing. I'm reaching a moment of acceptance. The illusive high-five selfie will always be my unicorn, a mythical creature I will never know in real life. Don't cry for me. I've made my peace with this.



(Via Mashable)