Hey, 1980s kids: Transformers: The Movie returns to theaters

Dig out your legwarmers, the 1986 animated film Transformers: The Movie is returning to theaters for one night in September.

The remastered and restored film has been transferred to HD, and will show at more than 500 U.S. cinemas on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 3 and can be purchased online or at participating theater box offices.

It'll include a sneak peek at the upcoming Bumblebee feature film and an interview with singer-songwriter Stan Bush including recent performances of the theme songs The Touch and Dare.

The film features a pretty astounding voice cast, including Peter Cullen, Eric Idle, Casey Kasem, Judd Nelson, Leonard Nimoy, Robert Stack and Frank Welker. But perhaps the most notable name on the cast list is Orson Welles as Unicron, the legendary director's final voice-acting role. Welles died in 1985, shortly after completing his work on the film.

Some fans were eager to return to the neon-soaked decade and their childhood memories of those robots in disguise. Wrote one parent, "THANK YOU! I was quite emotional when I got the news. I'm so excited to relive one of my favorite films in the theater alongside my son."

