CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Here's what photos from the Pixel 3 camera look like

Come check out some photos we took with the Pixel 3!

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3 and 3XL's rear-mounted cameras.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

We're still working on our full review of Google's recently announced Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but in the meantime, we wanted to showcase exactly what its camera is capable of. Last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL had fantastic cameras, and Google claims that this year's update is even better, in part because of its continued confidence in its single rear camera.

But as anyone who follows along with our camera comparisons knows, you never really know what a phone's camera is capable of until you start testing it in the real world. We'll continue to update this post as we take even more photos with the Pixel 3, so come back for additional dog photos, low-light shots and more.

Portrait mode vs. no portrait mode

dog-with-portrait-modeEnlarge Image

The cutest dog ever shot with portrait. 

 Lynn La / CNET
dog-without-portrait-modeEnlarge Image

That same adorable guy, without portrait mode, still looks adorable. 

 Lynn La / CNET

Zoom vs. no zoom

pixel-3-photo-with-zoomEnlarge Image

Zoom, zoom, zoom.

 Lynn La / CNET
pixel-3-photo-without-zoomEnlarge Image
Lynn La / CNET

Standard selfie vs. wide-angle selfie

pixel-3-selfieEnlarge Image

With the standard selfie, you miss out on having things like...

 Lynn La / CNET
pixel-3-wide-angle-selfieEnlarge Image

...Scott Stein making this face.

 Lynn La / CNET

Low-light photos, from pizza to parkways

pixel-3-pizza-darkEnlarge Image
Lynn La / CNET
pixel-3-low-light-statue
Lynn La / CNET
pixel-3-low-light-bar
Lynn La / CNET
pixel-3-lobby-darkEnlarge Image
Lynn La / CNET
pixel-3-nightEnlarge Image
Lynn La / CNET
pixel-3-indoor
Lynn La/CNET
ujack
Lynn La/CNET


The coffee photo test

pixel-3-cafe

It wouldn't be a phone test without one.

 Lynn La / CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 3 and 3 XL: CNET editors react
9:52

Read nowHands-on with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Read next: Pixel 3 vs. iPhone XS vs. Galaxy S9

Next Article: Inside the $15 million YouTube House, where it’s all work and no play