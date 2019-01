Here's how to see Black Panther free on the big screen

Ready to go back to Wakanda? Marvel's billion-dollar blockbuster Black Panther came out in 2018, but now that it's up for the Academy Award for best picture, it might be time to watch it again.

Marvel Studios said Monday that the film will be re-released in theaters for one week at 250 participating AMC theaters, and it's free. Interested moviegoers had better book now. A waiting list will be started once showings fill up. Screenings start Feb. 1.

Oscar Best-Picture Nominee #BlackPanther returns to the big screen beginning February 1st.



Fans of all ages can see the movie for free in honor of Black History Month at participating @AMCTheatres. Visit https://t.co/x8YctqnXPt for more info. pic.twitter.com/NtxHaZoHLS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 28, 2019

The free showings are in honor of February's designation as Black History Month. The Academy Awards will be handed out Feb. 24.