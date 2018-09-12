Here's how much more iPhone battery replacements will cost next year

James Martin/CNET

Get ready to start paying more for iPhone battery replacements starting next year.

Apple's $29 battery replacement program, which launched in January after customers complained Apple was slowing down older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns, ends Dec. 31.

And now the company has added new pricing for battery replacement to its support page, 9to5Mac noticed.

After the new year, out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will cost $69, according to Apple's site. It'll cost $49 for repairs on older iPhone models.

The new prices are still lower than the $79 Apple used to charge for replacements on out-of-warranty batteries.