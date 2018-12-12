Here are the original shows, documentaries and movies Netflix has on the way

Netflix

This week, Netflix has been tweeting out news of the shows, documentaries and movies it's got on tap for the first part of 2019.

Starting Jan. 1, expect a mix of animation, documentary, drama, and '90s nostalgia. And yes, there's a cartoon about a hot dog.

Here's what's on its way.

Pinky Malinky

If you've been looking for a mockumentary-style cartoon series about a hotdog with a really good attitude, Pinky Malinky is out Jan. 1.

.@NathanKress & @MrGrabeel star in #PinkyMalinky, a mockumentary-style animated series that follows Pinky Malinky, an infectiously positive hot dog living in a human world trying to prove that “wiener” is only one letter away from “winner!” Premieres January 1 #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/2aoaypHum0 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 12, 2018

Carmen

In the '90s nostalgia department, Netflix is about to drop a movie version of the cartoon Carmen Sandiego, called Carmen. Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez plays Carmen. It's out Jan. 18.

WHEN in the world is Carmen Sandiego coming to Netflix? *hacks database* January 18! Who’s ready to go on an adventure with @HereIsGina and @FinnSkata? #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/d4UC2kb5vZ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 10, 2018

Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

This documentary series about the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy comes to Netflix on Jan. 24.

Ted Bundy is the subject of Netflix’s next documentary series. Director @JoeBerlinger will take you inside the mind of the infamous serial killer in "Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes," premiering January 24 #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/kCGBnhZssA — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 11, 2018

Black Earth Rising

John Goodman and Michaela Coel star in eight episodes of what Netflix describes as a political thriller, called Black Earth Rising. Look for it Jan. 25.

.@MichaelaCoel and John Goodman star in #BlackEarthRising, an intricate thriller from the creator of The Honourable Woman. All eight eps of this gripping political thriller premiere January 25 #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/9u372u7WKu — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 11, 2018

FYRE

In 2017, a music festival called the Fyre Festival went awry in just about every way imaginable, spawning multiple lawsuits from attendees who didn't get the luxury experience they were promised. FYRE is a documentary chronicling what went wrong, out Jan. 29.

Get your exclusive first look at FYRE — a revealing new doc about the insanity and rapid unraveling of Fyre Festival: the greatest party that never happened. Premieres January 18. #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/B4iaR3UJwM — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 10, 2018

The Highway Men

You know the story of legendary outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. Here's the story of the detectives who caught them. Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star in The Highway Men, slated for March 29.

The outlaws made headlines. The lawmen made history. From director John Lee Hancock, #TheHighwaymen follows the untold true story of the detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. On March 29, @modernwest and @WoodyHarrelson unite for the first time on screen! #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/kRxZVgMUHU — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 10, 2018

Selena: The Series

Netflix is turning the life of singer Selena Quintanilla, who died in 1995 and was portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in the 1997 movie Selena, into a scripted series. Netflix didn't give a release date for Selena: The Series.

💕 Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💕 @SelenaLaLeyenda’s incredible life story is coming to Netflix as a scripted series! @selena_netflix was developed alongside, and will be executive produced by, The Quintanilla family #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/6YUMoAeA7Z — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 11, 2018

Secret Obsession

Netflix describes this movie as being about "a young woman who suffers amnesia after a violent attack, but when her memories start coming back, she no longer knows who to trust." There's no release date at the moment for Secret Obsession.

.@BrendaSong @Mike_Vogel & @DennisHaysbert star in Hybrid’s “Secret Obsession." Directed by @Peter_LSullivan, the film follows a young woman who suffers amnesia after a violent attack, but when her memories start coming back, she no longer knows who to trust #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/E1J7o5hUFl — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 11, 2018

I Am Not Okay With This

Because we're not done finding out what happens when high schoolers get super powers, Netflix is offering up an animated series called I Am Not Okay With This.

Dear Diary, What happens when you mix your two fave obsessions? The forces behind "End of the F***ing World" & #StrangerThings unite for “I Am Not Okay With This,” a new series that follows Sydney as she grapples with high school angst —and burgeoning superpowers #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/eQZHw0ck4u — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 12, 2018

