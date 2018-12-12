Here are the original shows, documentaries and movies Netflix has on the way

This week, Netflix has been tweeting out news of the shows, documentaries and movies it's got on tap for the first part of 2019.
Starting Jan. 1, expect a mix of animation, documentary, drama, and '90s nostalgia. And yes, there's a cartoon about a hot dog.
Here's what's on its way.
Pinky Malinky
If you've been looking for a mockumentary-style cartoon series about a hotdog with a really good attitude, Pinky Malinky is out Jan. 1.
Carmen
In the '90s nostalgia department, Netflix is about to drop a movie version of the cartoon Carmen Sandiego, called Carmen. Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez plays Carmen. It's out Jan. 18.
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
This documentary series about the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy comes to Netflix on Jan. 24.
Black Earth Rising
John Goodman and Michaela Coel star in eight episodes of what Netflix describes as a political thriller, called Black Earth Rising. Look for it Jan. 25.
FYRE
In 2017, a music festival called the Fyre Festival went awry in just about every way imaginable, spawning multiple lawsuits from attendees who didn't get the luxury experience they were promised. FYRE is a documentary chronicling what went wrong, out Jan. 29.
The Highway Men
You know the story of legendary outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. Here's the story of the detectives who caught them. Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star in The Highway Men, slated for March 29.
Selena: The Series
Netflix is turning the life of singer Selena Quintanilla, who died in 1995 and was portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in the 1997 movie Selena, into a scripted series. Netflix didn't give a release date for Selena: The Series.
Secret Obsession
Netflix describes this movie as being about "a young woman who suffers amnesia after a violent attack, but when her memories start coming back, she no longer knows who to trust." There's no release date at the moment for Secret Obsession.
I Am Not Okay With This
Because we're not done finding out what happens when high schoolers get super powers, Netflix is offering up an animated series called I Am Not Okay With This.
