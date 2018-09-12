Henry Cavill reportedly out as Superman in DC movies

Warner Bros.

Look, up in the sky. It's a possible big shakeup in the DC cinematic universe.

The super-buzz on Wednesday surrounded a report by The Hollywood Reporter that Henry Cavill, who starred as Superman in three DC universe films, will no longer play the hero.

"While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

Representatives for Cavill did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What's the likelihood that this report is red, white and true? You don't need X-ray vision to see that Cavill is in demand. He recently signed on to star in Netflix's The Witcher series, which will adapt the book and video game series of the same name.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. wanted Cavill to make a super-cameo in the 2019 Shazam movie, and negotiations broke down over that role. Another solo Superman film isn't planned in the near future, the report said.

"Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors," a studio source told THR.

If Cavill is in fact moving on, he may not be the only superhero who's ready to hang up his cape. The report says Ben Affleck, who has played Batman in DC films alongside Cavill's Superman, isn't expected to play the Caped Crusader in director Matt Reeves' 2019 film. The studio did not immediately comment on rumors about Affleck's exit, but in 2017, the actor said he knew the role wasn't permanent.

"You don't do it forever," Affleck said at the time, "so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it."