First came Hello Barbie the doll in 2015. Now Barbie is ready to move and talk on her own -- but instead of a robot, she's a hologram.

Mattel is showing off Hello Barbie Hologram this weekend at the New York Toy Fair. The toy puts an animated Barbie character on a bedside table, almost like a little fairy.

The hologram lives inside of a box, waiting for a child to ask her to dance or take questions.

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Like the doll version, she can take a variety of voice commands while delivering responses with a characteristic peppiness.

"Hello Barbie, what's the weather?" she was asked regarding the weather in Malibu during a Friday morning demo.

"72 and sunny, sounds like flip flop weather to me," she bounced back as part of the demo.

She can also remind a child to brush their teeth, popping up when it's time with a toothbrush in order to ask if they are about to do the same thing.

And if you want to change the look of your Barbie, asking the hologram to "Change my Barbie" will bring in a different female character from the Barbie universe of a variety of ethnicities, skin tones and body types. (No Ken at this time, a rep said.)

Details of how much information the hologram will remember are still being worked out, but so far she will be able to take other reminders as well as dance to music that is pre-programmed or played by a child. Parents will be able to set up the hologram through a mobile app, saving things like the child's birthday and the location for weather reports.

The box will also function as a Bluetooth speaker.

Hello Barbie Hologram is aiming for a fall 2017 release, and pricing information is not yet available.

