Help I've fallen and I *can* get up

Josh Miller/CNET

Hip injuries can be deadly and it takes nothing more than a simple fall to get one. But at a tiny booth at CES in a Mandalay Bay Hotel ballroom, a woman wearing fluorescent airbags around her waist had the answer: the Hip'Air.

She was from the French company Helite that specializes in wearable airbags built into clothes for skiers, motorcyclists and horse riders. The Hip'Air looks like a fanny pack, but is filled with sensors, a battery, airbags and an air cartridge. When a sensor detects a fall, the airbags deploy to break a person's fall.

The Hip'Air has a battery life of a week and is designed to be reusable.

Now Playing: Watch this: The hippest wearable to get your grandma

Hip'Air has been in development for 10 years after one of Helite's founders saw the horrible effects a broken hip had on a relative. The company has been working with nursing homes to develop the product.

The Hip'Air will be available in Europe this spring and in the US in the fall for €600 which converts to $720, £530, AU920.