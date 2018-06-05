CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Heathrow Airport to get third runway under British government plan

Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet has given its approval.

heathrow-runway

Even with the thumbs up, a new runway won't be open for several years.

 Kent German/CNET

The British government has approved a plan to open a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport.

The controversial plan got the thumbs up from Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet on Tuesday.

Now Playing: Watch this: Take off in the cockpit of the future
6:50

Speaking to Parliament, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said this was a "historic moment" and highlighted that Heathrow is "the busiest two-runway airport in the world." However, he said the runway won't be open for several years -- suggesting it might happen by 2026.

So don't rush to get ready for a flight from this runway for a little while yet.

Business groups like the British Chamber of Commerce hailed the announcement, but MP John McDonnell, whose constituency lies near Heathrow, is against the plan.

"Today I am even more convinced that this would be a costly, environmental and social disaster that will never be built," he wrote on Twitter.

Amazon's Alexa has a Heathrow-specific skill that allows passengers to ask questions their flight and have answers read back to them, with access to 1,300 flights per day.

Next Article: Apple's WWDC 2018 highlights little things adding up, especially in iOS 12