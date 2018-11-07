Heads up! Elon Musk is now an 'I Voted' meme

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla SpaceX, definitely voted. Musk, who was born in South Africa but became a US citizen in 2002, shared a photo Tuesday afternoon of himself with a red, white and blue I VOTED sticker smack dab in the middle of his forehead.

Billionaire Musk's fame made his photo a big juicy target for Twitter users.

Some focused on the sticker's wording. "I am Groot," wrote one, mimicking the Guardians of the Galaxy character.

i am groot — moe diddly (@thecoolestcamel) November 6, 2018

i am steve rogers — Victoria (@realVictoriaPNG) November 6, 2018

I AM IRONNN MANNNN pic.twitter.com/D5c3l4BNHK — Я Λ D Λ Я (@Aluminiumilism) November 6, 2018

Others tried out their photo-editing software.

🚨ATTENTION 🚨we have ⚠️remix⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uH5BqiXNhD — People but with small head (@butsmallhead) November 6, 2018

Some wished they could vote for Musk himself, even though he wasn't born in the US. One shared a twist on President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, turning it into "Musk 2020: Make America Smart Again."

That would be so cool, wish he was a natural born citizen I would totally vote for him. I know hes not into the idea of it, but we do have the opportunity of him becoming the Supreme Leader on Mars😁👍 — PurpleShatter (@PurpleShatter) November 6, 2018

I voted too. For Elon Musk! pic.twitter.com/m4UTGKxWsz — God-Emperor Musk (@God_EmperorMusk) November 6, 2018

Run for president — Yoboner (@_Assassinz_) November 6, 2018

Some played off Musk's love of anime, which he's expressed on Twitter before.

Elon-Chan voted and so should you pic.twitter.com/ci0udpnOMX — 『 Geek 』 (@GeekDotExe) November 6, 2018

Or the fact that he put the sticker on his forehead.

Humans put the stickers on shirts usually @elonmusk 👍 — Bryan Watson (@RealBryanWatson) November 6, 2018

My dad takes selfies like this — BINX (@binxplease) November 6, 2018

Musk was far from alone in sharing his voting sticker. Americans were displaying them everywhere from beards to pets.

The first people arrive at 7:05am here at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY to place their “I Voted” stickers at the grave of Susan B. Anthony. It was November 5, 1872 when Anthony illegally voted in the presidential election, resulting in her arrest. #ElectionDay @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4yklblxbqY — John Kucko (@john_kucko) November 6, 2018

While those who didn't get stickers had to make do with other items -- or make their own.

I voted, but sadly I did not get a sticker. The amazing @rrosolinaiup made me this "I voted" mustache instead! Here's my best attempt at looking dignified while wearing it. #Vote #Midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/a1zpGAqItN — Laura Hohman (@iup_laurahohman) November 6, 2018

#IVoted early and didn’t get a sticker.



This banana will do. pic.twitter.com/4vLDVcMGvc — Mishy Fishy Whoo🤷‍♀️ (@MishyFishyWhoo) November 6, 2018

Election day brought lines at some polling places, but some waiting voters were treated to pizza.