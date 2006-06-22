HD DVD is finally here. Seriously.

No, it's not another next-generation DVD announcement for a product that may not hit Australia for another few months. This is the real deal. From today, HD DVD -- in the form of the Toshiba Qosmio G30 -- is available in Australia.

Toshiba officially launched the product at a swanky soiree in Sydney last night, where executives also revealed that 280 G30s had already been sold via pre-order. It's not cheap of course -- getting yourself into the early adopter category with this baby will set you a back a cool AU$5499. Read our extensive First Take on the Qosmio G30 here, and expect a full review soon.

Of course, there's still no word on when content in the form of HD DVD movies will actually hit our shores, which kinda makes the G30 a very expensive notebook with a DVD player. Of course, with no region coding currently on HD DVDs, G30 owners can easily buy any of the discs already available in the US. We wonder if Toshiba has Amazon preloaded as a bookmark on the G30s...