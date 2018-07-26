HBO

HBO may be cutting back on their slate of Game of Thrones spin-offs, but it's full steam ahead with a Deadwood movie, Casey Bloys, president of programming, revealed during the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.

Deadwood tells the story of a lawless mining town and the oft-shady characters that inhabit it. It came to an end in 2006 after a critically-acclaimed three seasons that racked up eight Emmys and a cult following in an era long before HBO's slate of dragons and robots dominated our screens.

A feature-length film is an idea that's been kicking around for as long as the show has been off-air, and one that has been killed off and revived multiple times. In 2012, show creator and writer David Milch told Vulture we were unlikely to ever see Deadwood the films that had been talked about since 2006.

As Al Swearengen once said, "announcing your plans is a good way to hear god laugh," so details of the film remain thin. The movie will be written by Milch and production is set to start this October, with Bloys saying HBO will shoot for a premiere in spring 2019, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Making the vile tasks of life a lot more palatable, it's just great to be able to say that HBO's Deadwood movie is real and it's coming next year (hopefully). Others aren't so happy when shows are brought back from the dead, but I feel like there are plenty of stories still to tell in Deadwood.