That one 'Game of Thrones' moment has Twitter buzzing

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Warning: "Game of Thrones" spoilers ahead.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" just keeps getting juicier, as the show frantically tries to move a complicated plot along with just two episodes left in this second-to-the-last season. Sunday's episode was an especially jam-packed one, with death by dragon, a revelation from Cersei (could she be faking it?), a Tyrion-Jaime reunion, the return of The Hound and much more.

But the moment that earned the most buzz on social media was one of the quieter scenes, with no blood or destruction. It came when Sam and Gilly were hard at work copying scrolls at the Citadel, and she informed him that one of the scrolls recorded how Daenerys' brother Prince Rhaegar received an annulment of his marriage so he could marry someone else.

As in, Jon Snow's father and his mother, Ned Stark's sister Lyanna, were apparently legally wed, making Bastard Jon Snow not a bastard, with a legit claim to the Iron Throne.

Sam neglected to put R and L together and just ignored the news. (And Gilly didn't understand its significance, of course.)

To a fan base that was proclaiming R+L=J long before the plot made it into the script, this was fun Twitter fodder indeed.

Sam interrupting Gilly as she makes THE MOST IMPORTANT REVEAL in #GameOfThrones is every woman's experience in every meeting ever — Abigail Brooks (@_abigailbrooks) August 14, 2017

TFW Gilly is just casually dropping the biggest bomb this season and Sam just shushes her #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ZAwL6JApy5 — Tashi (@Tashi_110) August 14, 2017

RT if you've been Gilly in that situation — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) August 14, 2017

Gilly was about to run into the end zone untouched and Sam pushed her out of bounds at the 1 and then punted on 1st and goal. Bruh. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) August 14, 2017

#GameOfThrones



Gilly: *says the single most important thing uttered by anyone in the history of the show*



Sam: pic.twitter.com/jQImjPCiZX — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) August 14, 2017

**what it's like being a woman**

GILLY: here's the biggest reveal of the season it says—

SAM: could you shut up I'm tired of this let's go — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 14, 2017

Gilly:

*learns how to read*

*Discovers the truth to the biggest mystery in the entire series*

*Is ignored*#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/sK57RGM7Rv — Penelope 💜🐳🐎 (@dailyunnie) August 14, 2017

#GameofThrones

Me, when Gilly reads that Rhaegar and *someone* (Lyanna) were secretly married which means Jon is a legitimate Targaryen: pic.twitter.com/QVwgozGXOh — ThronesYall (@ThronesYall) August 14, 2017

When Gilly brings up Jon Snow's mom marrying a Targaryn and NO ONE PAYS ATTENTION TO HER #GameOfThronesS7 pic.twitter.com/MD7Y6kfS3c — Nicole Christine (@xoxo_nikkiperry) August 14, 2017

When Gilly stumbles upon the biggest secret in Westeros but Sam isn't paying attention #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dBFgRoiU4V — Eric Stevens (@EricElBambino) August 14, 2017

Is it just me, or does Gilly always happen to be reading the perfect book, first the dragonglass, now she found out about my marriage#GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/yvnOs1Fmun — Rhaegar Targaryen (@RhaegarTheAndal) August 14, 2017

Keep the faith, Jon Snow fans: This news is going to get out somehow, even if HBO makes fans wait until 2019.

Star Wars at 40: Celebrate the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

Logging Out: A look at death in the digital age.