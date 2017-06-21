HBO fills Reddit, Twitter with 'Game of Thrones' Easter eggs

As the summer solstice rolls around, HBO is using social media to remind us that winter, and a new season of "Game of Thrones," is on the way.

Experiment with different emojis after the #WinterIsHere hashflag to discover more character posters.

HBO is doing its best to remind us all that "winter is coming" when "Game of Thrones" returns July 16. 

Snoo is usually a much cuter and happier fellow

Along with a new season 7 trailer, which dropped Wednesday morning, there are several Easter eggs to be found across the web.

On Reddit, the familiar mascot known as Snoo, located in the upper left corner of the front page, has been redesigned as "Jon Snoo."

Reddit will also be hosting its first ever "Game of Thrones"-branded gift exchange. Users can sign up, be matched with another user and swap "Game of Thrones"-themed gifts. The r/GameofThrones subreddit is the largest fanbase for a TV show on the site, and there are more than 1 million subscribers to GoT-related subreddits overall.

On Twitter, a new Emoji Engine has been activated that includes a new Night King hashflag. You can use the hashflag by adding @GameofThrones and #WinterIsHere to a tweet along with regular emoji to unlock season 7 character posters that will be sent as replies from @GameofThrones.

So far, I've found Melisandre, often referred to as the Red Woman, by adding the woman in the red-dress emoji; Jon Snow as "King of the North" by adding a snowflake emoji; and a White Walker, the undead enemies from beyond the wall, by adding the "lying face" emoji. 

There are apparently several more to discover with different single emojis and emoji combinations. So, start experimenting! 

