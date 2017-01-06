​Have a verified Twitter account? WikiLeaks might track you

Photo by Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

WikiLeaks, the organization that's published US diplomatic communications and purported emails from Hillary Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, has proposed tracking personal details of Twitter users with verified identities.

"We are thinking of making an online database with all 'verified' twitter accounts & their family/job/financial/housing relationships," the WikiLeaks Task Force said on Twitter Friday. In another tweet, it said, "We are looking for clear discrete (father/shareholding/party membership) variables that can be put into our AI software."

In response to a concern that such a move could harm privacy, it responded, "No it is to develop a metric to understand influence networks based on proximity graphs."

Verified accounts sport a blue checkmark to indicate Twitter has checked identification credentials to ensure Twitter users are who they say they are. It's widely used with celebrities, politicians and members of the press, but Twitter has expanded the verification program more widely.

WikiLeaks didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.