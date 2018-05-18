Hasbro just trademarked Play-Doh's smell. Oh, the memories

Enlarge Image Hasbro

Think back to peeling the lid off a container of Play-Doh. Even if you haven't touched the pliable modeling toy in years, you probably still remember how it smells.

Hasbro, maker of Play-Doh, has officially trademarked that scent through the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the company announced Friday.

Hasbro describes the distinctive eau de Play-Doh as a "combination of a sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough."

Play-Doh has been around since 1956, so generations have grown up with the squishy, colorful toy.

The odor comes from the ingredients. "Throughout its history, the 'recipe' for Play-Doh compound has remained largely unchanged," Hasbro says.

Hasbro's patent for a "starch-based modeling compound" lists a host of potential ingredients, including water, salt, lubricant, surfactant, starch-based binder, preservative, hardener, fragrance and colorant.

Some people love the smell of Play-Doh, others not so much. If you're one of the former, then you might want to check out Play-Doh perfume from the Demeter Fragrance Library, which is aimed at "highly creative people, who seek a whimsical scent reminiscent of their childhood."