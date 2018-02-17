Enlarge Image Jakks Pacific

A wizard's wand in your hand can make you feel like just about anything is possible.

New interactive Wizard Training Wands from Jakks Pacific, which debuted at this year's Toy Fair in New York, will mostly likely give you the same sense of power Harry Potter felt when he first waved his wand around Hogwarts.

And the best part is you don't have to worry about accidentally hurting any of your Muggle friends and family.

The wands have a motion sensor that tracks your movements as you learn to master the motions needed to simulate 11 different kid-friendly spells. No Avada Kedavra killing curse for you.

While these wands don't actually wield real magic, they do have sound effects, as well as multiple LED lights on the wand's handle that will light up in different patterns for the various spells.

One of the cool elements of the wands is that they interact with other wands. You can challenge your fellow wizarding pals to something called Spell Practice that allows two players to see who can cast a certain spell the quickest. It's like a Harry Potter version of High Noon.

These's also Wizard Tag, which is a bit like laser tag where the faster you can cast spells at an opponent, the more you can lessen the power levels of their wand.

The wands will be available later this year for $25 (£17, AU$32), each in Harry Potter, Dumbledore and Voledemort designs.