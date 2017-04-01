Enchanting Harry Potter figures debut from Funko

Recreate magical moments with Funko's Rock Candy line of figures based on Harry, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and other J.K. Rowling characters.

These new Funko figures of Harry Potter and his friends -- and even an enemy -- are downright magical.

Harry Potter and his pals bewitched fans in J.K. Rowling's books and the films based on them. Now, a new line of toys will let you collect all of your favorite Hogwarts' students.

Funko is expanding its Rock Candy toy line to include beautifully-sculpted Harry Potter figures, the company said in a blog post earlier this week. Fans of the popular series can collect Harry Potter with his pet owl Hedwig, as well as friends Hermione Granger, wand in hand, and Ron Weasley cradling his pet rat Scabbers (before the rodent is revealed to be Peter Pettigrew in disguise).

Quirky Hogwarts student Luna Lovegood is also available wearing a pair of Spectrespecs that allow her to see wrackspurts -- "invisible creatures that float through one's ears causing their brain to go fuzzy."

Luna is also holding an issue of The Quibbler, a tabloid magazine for wizards that reports on conspiracy theories, celebrity interviews and the latest scandalous rumors. The Quibbler is published by Luna's father, Xenophilius Lovegood.

Funko's Rock Candy toy line also includes Lord Voldemort's most loyal servant Bellatrix Lestrange, which is expertly sculpted to capture the same menacing smile made by actor Helena Bonham Carter who played the dynamic Death Eater in the Harry Potter films.

The vinyl figures measure 5" (12.7 cm) tall and retail for $10 (£8, AU$13) each. They will be available in stores this May and can be pre-ordered on the Funko website.

Harry Potter and his beloved owl Hedwig.

Hermione Granger and her wand are ready for battle.

Ron Weasley with his pet rat Scabbers.

Luna Lovegood wearing a pair of Spectrespecs and holding an issue of The Quibbler.

Lord Voldemort's most loyal Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange looks like she's up to no good.

