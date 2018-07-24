Harry Potter coding kit teaches programming with a wand

Kano

Harry Potter and computing coding are going to conjure up some programming magic with the first STEM product inspired by the Wizarding World.

The Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit revealed by Kano on Tuesday lets kids use an iOS, Android, Windows or Mac app to program a wand with spells that can be activated using its motion sensors.

Much like such competing coding toys as the Ozobot Evo and Robotics Engineer Barbie, Kano's app uses digital blocks to help children string together commands that can be used to take on the 70 included coding challenges before taking the skills on to create whatever special effects they like with the app. (Unfortunately you won't actually be making feathers fly with a wave of your wand, but you can make them do so on an iPad.)

Harry Potter spells that come with the coding kit include takes on Incendio, Stupefy and Wingardium Leviosa. Players will also be able to share the projects they create with others using the Kano World website.

The kit is set to go on sale in the US, UK and Australia on October 1. It can be preordered from Kano's website for $99 or £99. The kit is available for preorder from Kano's website, with the company's motion-sensor kit provided as a preorder bonus.

The wand is also compatible with Kano's previous Computer Kit, and will include access to 10 challenges that are unique to that set.