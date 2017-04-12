Meet young Dumbledore in upcoming 'Fantastic Beasts' films

Jude Law will play a young version of Harry Potter's Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, in the next "Fantastic Beasts" movie, J.K. Rowling's Pottermore site announced on Wednesday.

"'Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I've long admired and I'm looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him," returning director David Yates told the site. "I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life.'

Dumbledore was played in the first two original Potter movies by Richard Harris, and when Harris died in 2002, Michael Gambon took over the role.

Some fans will no doubt be disappointed by the casting -- there was a groundswell of support among Potterheads for Richard Harris' son, Jared Harris, who was recently seen portraying King George VI in Netflix's much-acclaimed series "The Crown."

Filming on the "Fantastic Beasts" sequel begins this summer, with a November 2018 release date planned. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," a Potter spinoff which follows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a British wizard and former student of Dumbledore who finds adventure in America.