Harry Potter fans can scoop up magic with butterbeer ice cream

Can't make it to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando or Universal City to suck down a mug of butterbeer? You might be able to enjoy the magical creamy flavor in ice cream instead.

Pennsylvania's Yuengling's Ice Cream has created a flavor named in honor of butterbeer, the foamy, sweet drink Harry Potter, Hermione and Ron savor at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade.

"My kids were big Harry Potter fans and we wanted to do something unique," David Yuengling, the company's president, told The Huffington Post.

Declares a company statement: "We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor."

Yunegling's describes the ice cream as "buttercream and butterscotch super-premium ice cream with a butterscotch swirl." (No alcohol, duh, although in the Potter books, the drinks can have a small tipsy-inducing effect, mostly on house-elves.)

Unfortunately, Yuengling's distribution is limited to its region -- here in Seattle, I can't locate the flavor within 100 miles of me, even if I had Floo Powder. But the magic favors US East Coasters, so give the Sorting Hat -- er, store locator -- a spin and see if it's sold near you.

