One thing is certain about veteran actor Harrison Ford: He's a man of few words, but those words are worth hearing.

In a GQ interview published Wednesday, Ford discusses his childhood, his acting technique, what happened to his earring and his thoughts on Carrie Fisher mentioning their on-set romance in her last memoir, which he hasn't read it.

Ford also talks with some candor about playing iconic characters such as Han Solo, Rick Deckard and Indiana Jones -- all roles he played in his younger years that he's recently revisited in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Blade Runner: 2049" and an upcoming Indiana Jones 5 movie.

On "Blade Runner"

Ford still adamantly believes that his detective character Deckard is not a Replicant, even though "Blade Runner" director Ridley Scott (who serves as the producer on "Blade Runner: 2049") says otherwise.

In fact, "Blade Runner: 2049" director Denis Villeneuve recounted a dinner where he watched Ford and Scott debate Deckard's humanity.

"That was just fantastic," Villeneuve tells GQ. "Two of my heroes at the same table, drinking great Hungarian wine, both of them arguing about the fact that they still don't agree about if Deckard's a Replicant or a human."

"I'm interested in preserving the question for the audience," Ford says in the interview. "I mean, part of the idea of whether or not he's a Replicant is that there's not a definitive answer."

On Han Solo

Ford believes that chapter may finally be closed … unless of course, it isn't. "I'm finished with Star Wars, if Star Wars is finished with me," Ford says.

Enlarge Image Lucasfilm

On Indiana Jones 5

When asked what the next Indiana Jones movie will need to be in order to have Ford fully on board, the actor replied with one word: "funded."

Now that his characters in "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones" and "Blade Runner" have successfully made their comeback, here's hoping we see CIA operative Jack Ryan in another Tom Clancy novel-to-film adaptation. After all, when asked if Ford had the intention of rebooting every successful franchise he's ever done, the actor answered, "You bet your ass I have."

"Blade Runner: 2049" is set for release in theaters in Australia on October 5 and in the US and UK on October 6. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters in 2020.

