Handspring goes down under

Handspring has announced an agreement with Vodafone Australia to distribute Visor handheld computers in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. This arrangement will expand Handspring's presence to five continents. Handspring's Springboard add-on modules, such as one for backing up data and another with 8MB of flash memory, will also be available at major retail stores in the three countries. In addition, Vodafone and Handspring are working to bring other third-party Springboard modules, including MP3 players, keyboards, digital cameras and games, to the countries.
