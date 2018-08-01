Han Solo's Empire Strikes Back jacket may go for $1.3M in auction

Sunset Boulevard

Star Wars fans hoping to emulate Han Solo's look are getting their chance as the smuggler's jacket from The Empire Strikes Back goes up for auction.

The black jacket, which actor Harrison Ford wears for most of the 1980 movie, is among 600 lots that'll be auctioned by London's Prop Store on Sept. 20. It's expected to go for between £500,000 ($661,302) and £1 million ($1,322,545).

propstore.com

For those who prefer the bad guys' gear, other Star Wars items in the auction include Stormtrooper helmets from A New Hope (expected to make up to £60,000/$79,378) and The Last Jedi. Proceeds from the latter will go to the the NSPCC British children's charity and it's expected to go for up to £50,000 ($66,130).

Fans looking to bring balance to the Force can bid on Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber from Revenge of the Sith -- you know, the one he sliced Mace Windu's hand off with.

propstore.com

Ford's other major franchise is represented too, with Indiana Jones' fedora from Raiders of the Lost Ark and the bullwhip from Temple of Doom up for grabs.

Those are expected to fetch £300,000 ($397,079) and £70,000 ($92,614); hopefully the buyers won't leave them behind in any ancient temples.

Also up for auction are Marty McFly's hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II (which may sell for £50,000/$66,130), Terminator's jacket from first movie in that series (£30,000/$39,714 for fans really excited about the new one) and Cap's army costume from Captain America: The First Avenger (up to £60,000/$79,418).

Oh, and you can also bid on a Wonka Bar from 1971 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Even though it's expected to sell for £10,000 ($13,232), it's unlikely to contain a Golden Ticket.

Registration is open now, and you'll be able submit online proxy bids from Aug. 31.

A free preview exhibition will be open to the public from Sept. 6 to 20 at the BFI IMAX in London's South Bank, where the auction will also take place.