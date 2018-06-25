CNET también está disponible en español.

Han Solo Star Wars blaster sells for $550K at auction

Harrison Ford's famous Return of the Jedi weapon sells, along with an Imperial Scout Biker Scout and an Ewok prop ax.

Han Solo's blaster goes on the auction block. 

 Lucasfilm

Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster, especially if you have Han Solo's iconic gun at your side. 

Harrison Ford's blaster seen in the Star Wars film Return of the Jedi sold for $550,000 (roughly £414,216, AU$742,115) at Julien's Auctions  Hollywood Legends auction Saturday in Las Vegas.

Ripley's Believe It or Not bought Solo's blaster, Julien's said. 

Solo's blaster was part of a Star Wars collection being sold by Return of the Jedi's art director James L. Schoppe.

Other items from Schoppe's collection that sold during the auction included an Imperial Scout Biker Scout Blaster that went for $90,625 (roughly £68,251, AU$90,625) and an Ewok prop ax for $11,000 (roughly £8,284, AU$14,848).  

