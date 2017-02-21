Han Solo movie cast crams into Millennium Falcon for a photo

Some fans are uncertain about the upcoming stand-alone film, but at least we can recognize Chewbacca.

Apparently the Millennium Falcon cockpit is as big as those old Country Squire station wagons -- you can fit every kid on the block in there.

On Tuesday, the official Star Wars Twitter account and website released a photo of the cast of the upcoming young Han Solo stand-alone film. Only Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo, not Peter Mayhew this time) is in costume, and Woody Harrelson (who plays Han Solo's mentor) is in a baggy blue sweatshirt that almost looks like a bathrobe.

The rest of the photo includes Alden Ehrenreich as young Han (leather jacket over denim shirt), Emilia Clarke of "Game of Thrones" fame, Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian, and British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are also pictured.

The StarWars.com article notes that filming began Monday at London's Pinewood Studios.

Immediate fan reaction was mixed.

But others expressed -- let's call it a new hope.

Though some fans may feel a great disturbance in the Force, it's a little early to dump an entire shipment at just the first sight of an Imperial starship. There's plenty of time yet for things to come together. The yet-untitled film is scheduled for release on May 25, 2018.

