Star Wars Han Solo directors no longer with film

The new Han Solo spin-off film lost its two directors Tuesday due to a difference of opinion between the duo and Lucasfilm regarding the vision and process of the project.

"The Lego Movie" directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who were announced to be helming the Han Solo movie back in July 2015, issued a statement today on the parting of ways.

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew," Lord and Miller said in a statement.

"Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon," said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

The Han Solo films stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, along with Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson.

The untitled Han Solo anthology film remains scheduled for a May 2018 release.