Hampton expands its Array line of smart home products

Hampton Products had a busy 2018 with the release of the solar-backup-enabled Array by Hampton Connected Door Lock, and this year looks to be even more jam-packed with product announcements and releases. Focused on exterior security, the Array by Hampton line includes door locks, exterior lighting and security lighting, as well as padlocks and retrofit deadbolts. Here's a look at everything Hampton brought to CES 2019.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Array by Hampton Video Coach Light

This smart exterior light fixture comes with a discreet HD camera that includes night vision and wide-angle viewing. The light also has a microphone and speaker for two-way audio and you can control it through the Array app, where iOS or Android users can get alerts when someone is at the door.

When the camera senses activity, the light will brighten to illuminate your front door. The Array by Hampton Video Coach Light is available in either modern or traditional styles with an MSRP of $299.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Array by Hampton Satellite

Complementing the style of the Video Coach Light, the Array by Hampton Satellite fixture uses RF to communicate with its smart counterpart. You won't get a camera, Wi-Fi or other smarts in this model, but it will mimic automatic brightening or dimming as directed by the signal from the Video Coach Light. An affordable way to expand automated lighting without buying multiple smart models, the satellite fixture will cost just $99.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Array by Hampton Smart Security Light

Like the video coach light for your front door, Hampton's security light is a smarter take on the traditional security light many of us put on corners of homes or garages. You'll get the same smarts in this LED security light, including an HD camera with night vision, two-way audio and motion detection. The Array by Hampton Smart Security Light has an MSRP of $249, and a matching LED Security Satellite will cost $79.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Array by Hampton Chek Lock

Chek Lock aims to compete against August's DoorSense with its open and closed sensing technology. Available in a full deadbolt or a retrofit model, Chek Lock will let your know via the Array app if your door is open or closed and whether it is locked or unlocked. The app also handles remote control and automation. The full deadbolt lock will cost $99, while the retrofit version has an MSRP of $75.

Chris Monroe/CNET

BenjiLock by Hampton

The feel-good story of Robbie Cabral and his BenjiLock caught the eye of Hampton Products CEO Kim Kelley. So much so that Hampton Products purchased the BenjiLock patent rights after Kevin O'Leary's initial Shark Tank investment.

Now branded "BenjiLock by Hampton," the fingerprint padlock startup returned to CES this year with plans for several new Benjilock products, including a $125 fingerprint door lever, a $150 deadbolt door lock and a TSA-compliant luggage lock priced at $49. The more traditional, $69 BenjiLock padlocks were also on display with three color finishes.

Chris Monroe/CNET

The Array App

All Array by Hampton smart home products work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home integration and are controllable through the Array app for iOS or Android. You can use the Array app for geofencing, automation and access management via e-keys and e-codes.

During the show, Hampton also announced that Microsoft's Azure IoT cloud platform will power Array by Hampton smart home products. The Array by Hampton Connected Door Lock is available now at Ace Hardware or Hampton's website. All other Array devices are scheduled for a summer 2019 release.

Now playing: Watch this: The best of smart home at CES 2019

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES 2019 roundup: Everything we saw, from 8K TVs to amazing fake burgers