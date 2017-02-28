Halo 5 Guardians headlines new Xbox subscription service

Xbox

Like a Netflix for video games, the Xbox Game Pass will offer you access to more than 100 games at a time when it launches this spring.

A new subscription service for Microsoft's video game console Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass will cost $10 a month and include titles both from this generation of games, and backwards compatible titles from Xbox One's predecessor -- Xbox 360. The announcement from Xbox mentioned Halo 5 Guardians, Payday 2, and others.

With the subscription, you'll be able to download the games and play them at full fidelity without relying on your internet speed to stream the content. This, and supposed access to current titles, gives Xbox's subscription service a leg up on Playstation's competitive product -- Playstation Now. With Now, you can only stream games, not download them, and Now is strictly for older content. Now also costs $20 a month.

Members of the Xbox Insider Program will get to try out an early build of the Game Pass starting today -- though the early build will have much fewer titles. Once it launches, Game Pass will give members discounts on games they try, and games will cycle into and out of rotation. Hopefully, the rotation won't cause you to lose access to a game you're currently playing.

Like any subscription program, the success of Xbox Game Pass will inevitably depend on the quality of games it offers. The teased games are a good start.