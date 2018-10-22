Halloween slays at box office, and Jamie Lee Curtis tweet goes viral

It's the season for spooky movies, and the new take on horror classic Halloween scared up a monster $77.5 million opening weekend. Star Jamie Curtis celebrated Sunday with what she called a "boast post."

"OK. I'm going for one BOAST post," Curtis tweeted. "Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead. Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55. Second biggest October movie opening ever. Biggest Halloween opening ever."

She hashtagged her tweet with #womengetthingsdone

By Monday morning, her tweet had been liked 136,000 times and retweeted 22,000 times. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was among thousands who commented on Curtis' post, writing, "Wow!! F*ck yes!!! Raising the bar!"

The film, which was made for a relatively small $10 million, trailed only Venom for largest October box-office opening. BoxOfficeMojo.com noted that Halloween did beat Venom on Friday, delivering the largest October opening day of all time with $33.2 million earned.

Curtis starred in the original 1978 movie Halloween, a classic of the horror genre, and reprises her role as survivor Laurie Strode, still fighting masked killer Michael Myers 40 years later.