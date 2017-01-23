Trump's new Twitter rival: a sliced onion in a plastic bag?

Twitter fame can be elusive, but it helps if you're a television celebrity who's also president of the United States. The @HalfOnionInABag account, created just a few days ago, has one main purpose: get more Twitter followers than Trump. On the surface, it's just half an onion in a plastic bag. Peel it back and you find a humorous attempt at trolling the new president.

The half-onion may ultimately end up crying at the futility of its task. Trump's Twitter account currently has 21.6 million followers while the onion has managed to rally 139,000 in its first few days of existence. That's pretty good, but still millions and millions away from its goal.

Half An Onion seems focused on retaining a sense of humor during divisive times. It plans to write a book titled "Half Onion in a Bag: The Art of the Meal." Its greatest ambitions (other than topping Trump's Twitter followers) is to be used on a hamburger or in an omelet.

Twitter users seem happy to embrace the oddness of the onion, which even converted at least one onion-hater:

There are still a lot of unanswered questions here. Like, what kind of onion is it? Yellow? Vidalia? Walla Walla? What happened to the other half of the onion? How long will the remaining half stay fresh?

As for now, the human behind Half An Onion also remains a mystery. A tweet and message sent to the account have so far gone unanswered.

