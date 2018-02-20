The Nintendo Switch is a super successful video game console featuring an incredibly diverse line-up of world class video games, but you know what it was really missing?

Linux.

But worry not! Fail0verflow is a squad dedicated to hacking games consoles and they've just released video footage of their most recent project: transforming the Nintendo Switch in to a Linux tablet.

Here's what it looks like in motion.

Code execution is all the rage these days, but can your Switch do *this*? ;-) #switchnix pic.twitter.com/NMnBq61tOM — fail0verflow (@fail0verflow) February 17, 2018

Incredibly, fail0verflow has managed to implement touchscreen and web browser support, which is interesting since the Nintendo Switch doesn't actually have a consumer facing web browser.

Fail0verflow posted a screenshot of the Linux hack in action on February 7, but this is the first video footage the team has released. It looks nice!