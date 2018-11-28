Hackers target Dell customer information

Computer giant Dell said Wednesday it headed off an attempted hack of its network earlier this month.

Dell said it detected and disrupted an attempt to extract Dell.com customer information, including names, email addresses and hashed passwords, from its network on Nov. 9. Dell didn't describe the hashing algorithm it uses to mask passwords.

"Though it is possible some of this information was removed from Dell's network, our investigations found no conclusive evidence that any was extracted," Dell said in a statement.

Dell said its customers' credit card and other sensitive information weren't targeted in the breach, and that the incident didn't cause a disruption to its services.

After detecting the hack, Dell said it initiated a password reset, contacted law enforcement and employed a digital forensics company to perform an independent investigation.

Dell didn't say how many accounts were affected in the breach and didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information.