Hacked NSA tools put Windows users at possible risk

Getty Images

The hacking group known as Shadow Brokers claims to have released National Security Agency malware designed to break into Windows computers. The software could make millions of Microsoft users vulnerable to malicious parties.

As reported by CNET sister site ZDNet, the NSA software is capable of hacking into and even controlling all versions of Windows computers except for those running Windows 10.

The NSA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But this isn't the first US intelligence agency whose tools have been leaked to the public. Just last month, WikiLeaks released techniques it claimed the CIA used for breaking into phones, computers, cars and smart TVs.

Microsoft also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.