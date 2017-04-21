New 'Guardians' ride will lord over Disney park

Disney

If you feel like saving Star-Lord and his gang of misfit Marvel superheroes from the clutches of a creepy enemy, the "Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: Breakout" ride will be worth the long lines.

The Collector's Fortress, debuting May 27 at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, was previously the Tower of Terror. It's an intimidating, shiny building over 180 feet tall "where guests will view the rare items in Taneleer Tivan's extensive holdings, including his newest acquisitions: the Guardians of the Galaxy," Disney said in a blog post Thursday. Tivan, to refresh your memory, is a collector of galactic life forms, including sentient beings kept in cages.

On the building's exterior there are metal pipes that carry the "organic matter the Tivan Group has mined to power the massive generator that powers the entire building, keeping every cage locked and the valuable collection secure."

The Collector's Fortress looks both ornate and old, as though it existed long before Walt Disney was born. While the interior decor of the building has yet to be revealed, the "Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: Breakout" description drops a few more clues.

"As you make your way toward the Collector's towering citadel, plants and trees from all over the known universe surround you, dubbed by Taneleer as the "Gardens of the Galaxy," the Disney website says. "Before long, you'll find yourself inside, in the presence of interstellar artifacts and creatures -- including the Guardians of the Galaxy, held captive in glass cases high atop the fortress and dangling over an ominous abyss."

The ride itself will have Disney visitors joining Rocket the Raccoon on a dangerous mission to rescue his fellow Guardians "but not before unleashing intergalactic mayhem in the process, from the top of the fortress to the bottom, and all to the tune of one of Star-Lord's awesome mixtape songs."

Of course, this means the ride itself will feature "big thrill" drop sequences with a free-fall sensation. "Guardians of the Galaxy" fans will have to wait until May 27 to experience it for themselves.

