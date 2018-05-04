Avengers: Infinity War may have been the biggest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, but that doesn't mean the show is over.

In addition to the next Avengers movie, there's also the next volume of Guardians of the Galaxy. But other than its existence, we don't know much about Guardians Vol. 3. In an Instagram post on Thursday, though, Guardians star Chris Pratt said the next film would be shot next year.

"Happy Birthday @pom.klementieff whom many of you know as Mantis!!! She's such a unique, talented and driven artist. Can't wait to start shooting Guardians Vol. 3 with her next year! Hope you're having a good day Pom!" he wrote in a post about costar Pom Klementieff.

After a few years of sequel speculation, Guardians Vol. 1 and 2 director James Gunn confirmed he'd be returning for the third film. The third flick is scheduled for a 2020 release. Principal photography in 2019 suggests a late 2020 launch.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is three MCU movies away with Ant Man and the Wasp (July 6), an untitled Avengers film (May 3, 2019) and a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2019) to come before it.