Group notifications help you streamline your attention on iOS 12 at WWDC

Sarah Tew/CNET

Your notifications are about to get simpler. At WWDC on Monday, Apple showed off group notifications.

If multiple people send you an iMessage, instead of all of those messages clouding your notifications tray, they'll be pulled together into a single notification letting you know you have multiple messages.

Now Playing: Watch this: Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

This will in theory work with any of your apps on the iPhone with iOS 12, so when you swipe down to see what you missed, you'll be able to focus on the highlights more quickly. You can also clear all of an app's notifications with a single swipe.

Android has offered similarly grouped notifications for a while, so this will be a nice quality of life upgrade for iPhone users. We'll look forward to testing out if it really does make managing notifications easier.

This is a developing story. We'll be updating it throughout the day as we find out more. Keep up with everything WWDC here.