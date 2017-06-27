Greenpeace slams Apple, Samsung tech for poor repairability

Josh Miller/CNET

Environmental activist organization Greenpeace teamed up with repair gurus iFixit to rate a selection of 40 phones, laptops and tablets for the ability to make common repairs that might extend their lifespans to keep them out of landfills and make it possible to easily recycle the parts. Popular products from Apple, Samsung and Microsoft did not fare well. (Download the PDF of the report.)

The devices were graded on four areas: battery replaceability, display replaceability, tools required and availability of spare parts. Unsurprisingly, modular phones were more highly rated; sadly, no one really wants them. And the iPhones actually weren't bad -- it's the iPads and Macbooks which drag down Apple's overall reputation. But Samsung's latest phones and the Microsoft Surface products that were tested look like big hunks of unrepairability.

On the flip side, the HP and Dell laptops and 2-in-1s it looked at were some of the best; also unsurprising, since the models chosen are targeted at enterprise users which have IT departments who want to be able to fix them.

In conjuction with the report, Greenpeace offers petitions entreating Samsung, Apple and LG to "give us repairable and long lasting products!"

Apple, Samsung and Microsoft didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.