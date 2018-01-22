Alfred Ng/CNET

The US government shutdown has now closed off social media, too.

Hundreds of Twitter accounts run by US agencies have posted messages saying they would be inactive during the government shutdown.

The messages vary in language, with national parks like Yellowstone writing "during a federal government shutdown, we do not monitor or update social media." The Justice Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement wrote, "Due to the lapse in appropriations, this account will not be updated regularly."

Due to the lapse in appropriations, this account will not be updated regularly. The Department’s essential law enforcement and national security functions will continue. For updates, see https://t.co/A40ifceC0Z. — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) January 22, 2018

Multiple embassies around the world, including in Israel -- where Vice President Mike Pence is visiting -- tweeted that their social media feeds would not be updated during the shutdown.

Due to the lapse in appropriations this twitter feed will not be updated regularly. Please visit @StateDept for updates. — USCGJerusalem (@USCGJerusalem) January 20, 2018

Monday marks the third day of the US government shutdown, after senators failed to reach an agreement on a budget. It means that more than 2 million federal employees aren't able to work, closing off services like national parks, the Internal Services Revenue and key programs from the Health and Human Services department.

This social media shutdown is not across the board, as the Transportation Security Administration tweeted its customer service account was still active on Twitter. The State Department is also still actively tweeting.

Senators are expected take a vote at noon Eastern Monday that could end the shutdown.