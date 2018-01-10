CNET también está disponible en español.

Gourmia multicooker will have Google Assistant built right in

The Gourmia GKM9000 kitchen machine will include the voice-activated assistant, the company announced at the CES tech show.

Gourmia's multicooker will have Google Assistant built in, so you can give voice commands if you say, "Hey, Google."

Small appliance manufacturer Gourmia will include the voice-activated Google Assistant platform in its GKM9000 multicooker, the company announced this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. This integration means you can access all of the features of Google Assistant from this small, countertop appliance using voice commands that you trigger with the phrase, "Hey, Google." 

We've seen several products at CES that have a built-in voice assistant, which negates the need to have a separate smart speaker to access the voice-activated features. For example, First Alert's Onelink Safe & Sound is a connected smoke detector that will have models that include Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. And the iDevices Instinct light switch includes Amazon Alexa.

The Gourmia GKM9000 will begin to ship later this year. The company hasn't released a price for the product. 

