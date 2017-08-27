GoT's Dinklage presents miserable, threatening world for Cisco

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Robert Marquardt / Getty Images

You're probably worried about whose turn it is to die on "Game of Thrones" this week.

Tyrion Lannister, aka Peter Dinklage, seems more worried about the threats facing all of us. The cyberthreats, that is.

In a new ad for Cisco, Dinklage offers a picture of our world that is, frankly, full of misery and danger.

He walks through a dark, lonely tunnel as he explains that it's our intuition that helps us distinguish right from wrong. And there I was thinking it was merely our misguided politics.

He reveals that there are now more gadgets than people, which makes for a painfully complex world, one that apparently forces famous actors to walk through dark tunnels to offer us warnings.

The message here is supposed to be hopeful: Cisco claims to keep us secure.

The philosophical underpinning, though, is full of difficult concepts.

Apparently, complexity is the enemy and intuition is the antidote.

But wait, don't our politicians eschew complexity in favor of their own intuition, and all that results is a horrible, divisive mess?

The world that Dinklage walks through is somber, with people sitting on park benches, barely moving. Perhaps they're waiting for their intuition to tell them what to do. Or perhaps they feel their decision-making is just too complex.

Still, Dinklage reveals that Cisco has already created a network that can anticipate threats, one that becomes stronger the more nefarious beings try to hack it.

Yet instead of this being a joyous revelation, the actor stares across the River Thames in London and seems to wonder where the next threat will come from.

Russia? Romania? France? Perhaps not.

The final shot leaves us pointing toward a darkened sky. It's aliens we really have to worry about, right?