Gotham is going, but a new Batman prequel show is coming

Enlarge Image Fox

Batman fans will soon be saying goodbye to Gotham, the Fox show about a young Bruce Wayne, but they won't have to mourn the lack of Dark Knight-related TV shows for too long.

Pay television channel Epix greenlit a new series called Pennyworth, which will dive into the backstory of Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

The famously chill butler is a former British Army Special Air Service soldier who "forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne, Bruce's billionaire father."

But don't expect young Bruce or anyone else in a bat costume to make waves in Pennyworth. The 10-episode series will be set in swinging London in the 1960s. Sean Pertwee currently plays the role of Pennyworth on Gotham, but the time period of the Epix series will call for a younger actor.

Gotham executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon will also produce Pennyworth.

Pennyworth could fill a hole for DC Comics fans once Gotham completes its fifth and final season, which is expected to show the transformation of rich-kid Bruce Wayne into the superhero role of Batman.

Pennyworth is scheduled to debut on Epix in 2019.