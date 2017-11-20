Got $10,000? KFC's Col. Sanders-themed Faraday cage could be yours

Need a break from the online onslaught of deal notifications this holiday shopping season? KFC thinks it has just the thing with a new $10,000 "Internet Escape Pod" designed to blanket you beneath the signal-jamming, chicken-themed stylings of Colonel Sanders.

The pod is really just a Faraday cage, a steel enclosure designed to block electromagnetic signals and wireless radio frequencies. Sit inside of it, and your phone, tablet, or laptop won't be able to connect.

"We were going to sell this for the ridiculously high price of $96,485.34, but in the spirit of Cyber Monday it can be yours for $10,000," the listing reads. I'm sure it's purely coincidental that the Faraday Constant, which represents the magnitude of electric charge per mole of electrons, has a currently-accepted value of 96485.33289(59) C mol-1.

Delivery is guaranteed within 5 to 7 days of purchase (though KFC won't promise that the pod will arrive before Cyber Monday if you order after midnight tonight). KFC suggests that the design hasn't been thoroughly tested yet, but promises that "upon installation, every effort will be taken to ensure it fully blocks your device."

"You have the Colonel's word," the listing finishes. The face and founder of KFC, Colonel Harland Sanders died in 1980.

A call to the KFC, Ltd. offices could not confirm whether or not the cage is anything more than a gag gimmick, though a very polite representative took my information and told me that somebody would be in touch with me soon.