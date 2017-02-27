GoPro partners with Huawei as it sets its sights overseas

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Business in the US has been tough for GoPro, so now the company looks to be targeting China.

On Sunday at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, GoPro announced it will integrate an upgraded version of Quik, its photo editing app, into Huawei's new babies, the P10 and the P10 Plus phones, reports Bloomberg.

Although Huawei has a limited presence in the US, it's the world's third biggest phone maker, shipping over 45 million phones in Q4 of 2016, according to IDC. Over half of those were in its home country of China.

Meanwhile, GoPro has struggled in the last year, fighting weak sales and ratcheting back expectations. The company late last year laid off 15 percent of its workforce, and in a separate issue had to recall thousands of its Karma drones, some of which were found to lose power during flight.

Huawei's dual-camera equipped P10 and P10 Plus are all about the camera. Its photo gallery will include a new "Highlight" feature which will compile photos and videos into a collection complete with backing music. Users are also able to quickly customize the video and share it on social media.