Google's Wear OS update will add battery-saving options

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Google has already improved the Wear OS interface and has turned its attention to battery life for the next update.

The H system update will add several features aimed at making each charge go further, the company said Thursday.

The main update to battery saver mode will make your smartwatch display only the time when its charge falls below 10 percent.

Remaining inactive for 30 minutes will make your watch go into a deep sleep mode to conserve power, so you won't have to worry about coming back to an empty battery if you take the watch off.

These features will be complemented by the smart app's resume ability, which will make apps retain their state when you return to them, and the ability to smoothly turn off your watch in two steps by holding the power button until the power off screen appears, then tapping "power off" or "restart."

Google noted that device eligibility for the update will depend on the manufacturer, and the update will roll out in the "coming months."