Google's US political advertising report shows Trump as biggest spender

President Donald Trump is Google's biggest political ad spender, as revealed in data added to its twice-yearly transparency report.

The report names US political advertisers who've spent more than $500 from May 31 and Google says it'll be updated each week, Reuters notes.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which supports Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, is the country's top advertiser, having spent of $629,500 in less than three months.

It was previously revealed to have spent $274,000 on Facebook ads between early May and the middle of July.

Neither the White House nor the Trump Make America Great Again committee immediately responded to requests for comment.

It was followed by One Nation, a conservative political action committee, which spent $440,300, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America at $341,600.

Florida's Republican Gov. Rick Scott was the fourth biggest spender, with $324,300, as he tries to take Democrat Bill Nelson's Senate seat in November's midterm elections.

The intensity of the Florida Senate battle is evident in the locational spending data as well -- the Sunshine State has seen the most money spent on political ads since the end of May, at $1,148,900. You can click into each state to see how much is spent in individual districts.

It's possible to click into individual advertisers, but doing so currently leads to a page that says "There was an error loading content." We've reached out to Google to see when that data will be added.

The effort to create greater transparency follows Google, Facebook and Twitter's July apologies to Congress for mistakes regarding political content on their platforms, when the companies denied any bias.

