CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Google's solar 'Eclipse Megamovie' is ready for viewing

More than 34,000 images of the eclipse taken by amateur scientists across the US have been assembled into a continuous view of the event.

Tech Industry
20170821-shankland-eclipse-14

The sun's corona streams off into space at the height of last week's total solar eclipse.

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

If you aren't yet eclipsed-out, Google has a movie about last week's solar eclipse you might want to check out.

Before the total solar eclipse crossed the US on Aug. 21, Google asked amateur scientists from all over the country to submit photographs they took of the sun and its atmosphere during the eclipse.  The tech giant assembled more than 34,000 images submitted of the rare event into a nearly 3-minute-long movie it released Monday called the "Eclipse Magamovie."

"We used those images to algorithmically create a continuous view of the corona during the hour and a half that the eclipse was visible from Earth (far longer than has ever been possible before)," Calvin Johnson, the project's program manager, wrote in a https://www.blog.google/topics/innovation-technology/presenting-eclipse-megamovie/blog post announcing the movie's release.

Google was joined in the massive undertaking by the University of California at Berkeley. The full dataset of images will be released in the coming weeks, Johnson said.

The eclipse was the first total solar eclipse to sweep the US in about 100 years, and the next one won't occur until 2024.

So this movie will have to tide you over for a while – no special viewing glasses required either.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.

More stories

Next Article: $1,000 for iPhone 8? Here's why you shouldn't freak out
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF