Google's smart jacket can now call an Uber (or Lyft)

Google

Google didn't mention its smart-fabric jacket platform, Jacquard, at its recent developer conference. But the Levi's Commuter smart jacket is getting an update that could be pretty helpful, starting next week, if you happen to own one.

With a button tap from its cuff, the jacket can now call ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft. The Snap Tag on the cuff will light up and vibrate when the car's arrived, or a wearer could brush the jacket's smart cuff fabric and hear information on the car's progress from connected headphones.

Other new features include a way to tag your location by dropping a pin in a new Places mode, and gesture control that hooks into Bose Aware Mode, turning noise canceling on and off in QC30 and QC35 headphones on the fly.

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

Last year, Levi's CEO Chip Bergh promised more features coming to the Levi's Commuter smart jacket in the future.

The iOS and Android apps for Jacquard will receive the extra updates over the coming week, according to Google.